Warning! A lot of pictures. There were so many cars and trucks it was hard to take it all in. I had so many pictures of different vehicles that it was hard to choose so I just posted random ones that I had. Some are blurry so I apologize for that. Basically just walking around snapping pictures with my phone.

Crusin' The Coast is an annual event held every year in October. It has been held for about twenty years. Every year it just gets bigger. There was well over seven thousand registered cars and trucks, not to mention people that did not register. People cruise the whole Mississippi coast along Highway 90.

Basically a large block party.