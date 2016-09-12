Deputy: Transgender woman stabbed 119 times

The sailor accused of brutally stabbing a transgender woman to death in a St. Martin hotel on July 23 appeared before a Jackson County judge Monday morning.

During the hearing, Deputy Leo Allen, with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, took the stand and revealed gruesome details about what investigators found in the hotel room that evening.

According to Allen, autopsy results show 25-year-old Dee Whigham was stabbed 119 times. The deputy said many of the stab wounds were to her face, and her throat was slashed three times.