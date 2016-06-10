Subscribe for more! https://goo.gl/53832p

The Manhattan-Lets just kiss and say goodbye.

The Manhattans

This has got to be the saddest day of my life.

I called you here today for a bit of bad news.

I wouldn't be able to see you anymore

Because of my obligation,

and the ties that you have.

We've been meeting here everyday,

And since this is our last day together.

I wanna hold you just one more time.

When you turn and walk away, don't look back.

I wanna remember you just like this

Let's just kiss and say goodbye.

I had to meet you here today,

There's just so many things to say.

Please don't stop me till I'm though,

This is something I hate to do.

We've been meeting here so long.

I guess what we've done was wrong.

Please, darling don't you cry,

Let's just kiss and say goodbye..

Many months have passed us by.

I'm gonna miss you, I can't lie.

I've got ties and so do you.

I just think this is the things to do.

It's gonna hurt me, I can't lie.

Maybe you'll meet, you'll meet another guy.

Understand me, won't you try, try, try.....

Let's just kiss and say goodbye.

Maybe you'll find, you'll find another guy.

Let's just kiss and say goodbye, pretty baby.

Please don't cry.

Understand me, won't you try?

Let's just kiss and say goodbye...