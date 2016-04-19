My phone # on Craigslist.

Last night around three AM I received a text. Thought nothing of it. Then I received several more. Then the phone calls started. One after another my phone was going off every five minutes. After reading several of the texts I realized they were responding to an ad on Craigslist. I looked up the ad and found this,

Hi I'm in military fixing get stationed overseas .I have an Xbox360 with 3 games that I'm willing to donate to a family unfortunately I don't have the room to bring it with me .if interested please call or text Aaron ***-***-**** call anytime I stay up late .sorry my phone won't upload pics I can text pics

The ad was posted at 2:43 AM.

Let me just say I was pissed off. I didn't know what to do and the calls and texts kept coming. I finally went to contact Craigslist and found a section to report if your phone number was used in an ad. I sent them the post and an explanation that I wanted it taken down. I received an automated response.

I can see now that the ad has been flagged yet when I look it says that there is an ad that is hidden and you can still access it.

I have received texts and calls from people wanting this for their children. One guy even texted a picture of his kids. I guess wanting a donation. I have deleted it. I just want this to stop. I am stating to feel bad for these parents that want something for their family.

Just received another text, Is the Xbox gone I have four kids that would love one