The legislation, by state Rep. Gregory Holloway (D-Hazlehurst), would mandate a section be added to each child’s report card on which the parents are graded on their responsiveness to communication with teachers, the students’ completion of homework and readiness for tests, and the frequency of absences and tardiness.
Mississippi House passes bill requiring teachers to grade parents - Watchdog.org
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Mar 11, 2016 4:00 PM
