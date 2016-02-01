Newsvine

My look behind the scenes at Mardi Gras

By Ender
Sun Jan 31, 2016 11:54 PM
    I am not very good with pictures yet here is a pictorial. So to speak. These are taken from my phone. I wish I could crop them and make them look better yet I am inept, lazy or both. Sorry for there being so many. I need a camera and be able to capture a mood.

    I have been a rider on a float in parades for the last fifteen or so years. I think it is actually more fun than watching. We have a blast.

    I could have walked around and taken better pictures if it was not for people trying to temp me to the dark side.

    A small glimpse into what I saw.

    Article Photo

    Have to pull up together and congregate

    Article Photo

    Don't know

    Article Photo

    Us, we need an iron, being cheap. Had to pay insurance... haaha

    Article Photo

    A modified school bus

    Article Photo

    The stairs fold up. haaha The white lines around are lights

    Article Photo

    Waiting, talking, drinking

    Article Photo

    There are several flosts that are airbrushed. They are really nice looking yet you cannot change them.

    Article Photo

    Our big mess

    Article Photo

    Mardi Gras mambo

    Article Photo

    Dig the mohawk

    Article Photo

    Nice truck

    Article Photo

    Wild wild west

    Article Photo

    Disco queen

    Article Photo

    Waiting to march. I missed getting the whole band.

    Article Photo

    Need a firetruck

    Article Photo

    The few The proud

    Article Photo

    Getting dark

    Article Photo

    Lights come on

    Article Photo
    Article Photo

    The opening up front is actually our door

    Article Photo

    Ready to go!

